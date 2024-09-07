Ewon heads Malaysian delegation to International Franchise Trade Mission in Bangkok tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick will lead a Malaysian delegation to the four-day International Franchise Trade Mission in Bangkok, Thailand starting tomorrow.

The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) in a statement today said that the delegation was also accompanied by representatives from the ministry and agencies under Kuskop, including Kuskop’s Vendor and Franchise Development Division deputy secretary, Aidi Azli Wahit; chairman of Perbadanan Nasional Berhad Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin and chairman of the Malaysian Franchise Association Datuk Dr Radzali Hassan.

Also participating were representatives from seven franchise companies operating in the country, namely IrisPro, FatNinjas, MuzArt, MyeongDong Topokki, Cleanpro, D’Tandoor and Global Art.

The statement said that Ewon will inaugurate the Malaysian Pavilion in conjunction with the Thailand Franchise Business Opportunities Expo 2024, tomorrow and then hold a round table discussion with the Thai Franchise Association.

According to KUSKOP, Ewon is also scheduled to hold a meeting with his counterpart Phumtham Wechayachai to discuss trade cooperation in the franchise sector.

“He will also hold a meeting with the Malaysian diaspora in Bangkok and visit two franchise companies in Thailand,“ according to the statement.