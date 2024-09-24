Ex-babysitter jailed 14 months for force-feeding toddler

KAJANG: The Sessions Court here has sentenced a former babysitter at a childcare centre to 14 months in prison for endangering a one-year-and-five-month-old toddler, which could have resulted in physical injury four months ago.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid handed down the sentence on Nor A’in Ismail, 24, after she maintained her guilty plea on the charge at today’s sentencing proceedings.

She ordered the accused to serve the sentence from today.

The court imposed a three-year good behaviour bond on Nor A’in with a surety of RM2,000 and ordered her to complete 120 hours of community service after serving her jail sentence.

As the verdict was delivered, the accused, clad in a black dress, was seen in tears, hugging her husband, who was present in the courtroom.

On June 6, Nor A’in pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing the child to conditions that could lead to physical harm at a childcare centre in Bandar Mahkota Cheras at 4.15 pm on May 28.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, when the victim’s mother picked up her child from the childcare centre, a female teacher complained that the accused, known as ‘Anne,’ had rudely force-fed the toddler after she refused to eat.

The teacher also showed a video recording of the incident captured on her mobile phone.

Prior to this incident, the victim’s father had noticed a small wound on his daughter’s nose, prompting him and his wife to visit the centre to request a refund of their fee deposit from the owner.

In mitigation, lawyer S. Priyalatha, representing the accused, requested the court to impose a fine instead of a prison sentence, saying that her client had recently given birth to a daughter who is now two months old and has a heart condition.

“The accused, who is now a housewife, is battling stage two thyroid cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at Putrajaya Hospital and the National Cancer Institute.

“At the time of the incident, the accused was seven months pregnant and had mood swings. She has apologised to the victim’s family and promised not to repeat the offence,” said the lawyer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Faelly Jeffrey Lanjungan urged the court to impose a severe punishment as a lesson for the accused, as well as the owner and and workers managing the childcare centre.

According to her, the victim in this case was a child who was non-verbal and unable to defend herself.

“The victim was sent to the childcare centre for care, not to be taken advantage of or abused by the babysitter,” said Faelly.