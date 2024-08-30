Ex-sales assistant charged with 65 counts of CBT, involving jewellery, gold bars worth over RM600,000

KUANTAN: A former sales assistant at a pawnshop pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 65 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving jewellery and gold bars worth over RM600,000.

Lee Pey Loo, 27, then a sales assistant at the pawnshop, was charged with committing CBT by misappropriating the jewellery and gold bars that were entrusted to her at Cakna Nadi Pawnshop Sdn Bhd, Jalan Pasar, between 12,30 pm and 2 pm last Aug 6.

The charges, framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provide a prison sentence of no less than one year and up to 14 years, as well as whipping and is liable to a fine upon conviction.

Judge Sazlina Safie allowed Lee bail of RM71,500 with one surety for all charges and also ordered her to report herself at the Kuantan police station once a month, as well as surrender her passport to the court.

The court set Oct 2 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ezuain Farhana Ahmad appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Mohd Shuhairil Ziqrul Sapi represented Lee.