Explore renewable energy sector to meet regional demand - Fadillah

VIENTIANE: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has urged the Malaysian diaspora in Laos to explore opportunities in the renewable energy sector to meet regional demand.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said every ASEAN member country has focused efforts to raise the production of clean and renewable energy.

“In Malaysia alone, the energy demand is about 8,000 megawatts. Companies like NVIDIA, Microsoft and Google are interested to come to Malaysia (because of the interest involving data centres),“ he said when meeting with the Malaysian diaspora in Laos, here tonight.

Almost 200 Malaysians are involved in various business sectors including agriculture, education, minerals and renewable energy in Laos.

He said the investments from mega companies in Malaysia are large and Malaysia needs sources of renewable energy and water for industry players and this is an opportunity for Malaysia and other ASEAN member countries.

Therefore, he said as the host for ASEAN next year, Malaysia will focus on the development of the energy sector with the hope that the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) agenda can be finalised in 2025.

He said APG will enable cross-border energy supply transactions, providing opportunities for industry players.