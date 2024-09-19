Fahmi offers condolences to veteran composer Ooi Eow Jin’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil extended his condolences to the family of veteran music director and composer Datuk Ooi Eow Jin, who died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital yesterday.

In a post on X, Fahmi said the local music industry has lost a truly invaluable gem.

“My condolences to Datin Elaine Khaw and all his family members.

“His contributions to the development and advancement of the local music industry will be remembered forever,” Fahmi said.

Ooi, who died at the age of 86 due to old age, began his illustrious music career with the RTM Orchestra, serving from 1963 to 1983. He later joined TV3 and also lectured at several private and public universities.

He also performed as a solo pianist at a hotel in the capital city until June 2015.

Throughout his career, Ooi composed numerous songs for both local and international artistes, including the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad, the late Datuk Rafeah Buang, Datuk M Nasir, Rahimah Rahim, Flora Santos, Alleycats, Jennifer Yen and Francis Yip.