Media practitioners should help curb negative elements on social media - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Media practitioners, as the government’s strategic communication partners, need to work together to curb negative elements on social media, including cyberbullying and tackling fake news, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He added that the speed at which information and news spread in the digital world such as social media, added with the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) required a high level of readiness, including the media.

The development and change could serve as an advantage but an uncautious approach towards the spread of information on social media acould result in complicated and disconcerting problems.

“Besides reporting cyberbullying cases, scams and such, media practitioners can play the role of shields in rebuffing fake news that will flood social media.

“In addition, mainstream media can also play their role and responsibility to boost public awareness about the threat and dangers if they end up involved in social media crime,” he said during his speech at the National Union of Journalists Malaysia’s (NUJM) Diamond Jubilee Night Gala Dinner at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today, with Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and NUJM Farah Marshita Abd Patah in attendence.

Fadillah said the development of social media platforms could not be used as tools to spread hatred between races and religions, to spread lies and slander and other negative issues that could affect public order.

As such, he said the government agreed that the Online Security Bill that will be tabled in Dewan Rakyat to ensure that the country has tougher laws to tackle crimes linked to social media.

In other developments, Fadilah announced an allocation of RM150,000 to NUJM to help the union to strengthen its role in ensuring the welfare of journalists and media practitioners in Malaysia.

He said NUJM has proven its role and responsibilities in championing the welfare of its members in the 62 years since its establishment.

“In the current challenging economic environment, the media industry is among the most affected ecomomic segment, which has seen the closure of main media outlets and a reduction in operations.

“The role of workers’ unions like NUJM, to be an intermediary between its members and employers, enable welfare issues such as rate of allowances or workers’ salaries to be discussed in a more orderly and congenial fashion,” he said.

On the setting up of the Malaysian Media Council and the drafting of its Act, Fadillah said the government hopes for media practitioners and media workers’ unions to be involved and to support such efforts to realise the council’s agenda.

He said the cooperation between all stakeholders will ensure the intention of the setting up of the council can fulfil its goals, and help journalism professionals to continue to progress.

Fadillah also presented several awards at the gala dinner, including the Women’s Leadership Award to Media Prima deputy group managing editor Farrah Naz Abd Karim and the Lifetime Achievement Award to Radio Televisyen Malaysia director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman.