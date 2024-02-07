Fahmi presents instrument of invitation for King’s installation to Bahrain Ruler

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has presented the Instrument of Royal Invitation for the Installation of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, to the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

In a Facebook post today, Fahmi, who is also the chairman of the Special Committee for Events in Conjunction with the Installation of the 17th King, said the instrument of invitation was presented with the consent of Sultan Ibrahim.

“The Instrument of Royal Invitation was handed over through the son of Sheikh Hamad, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in Manama, Bahrain.

“While welcoming us, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed greetings from the King of Bahrain and expressed His Majesty’s desire to see the relationship with Malaysia continue to grow and prosper,“ he said.

According to the post, also present during the delivery of the invitation letter were the Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara, Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Bahrain Shazryll Zahiran.

Fahmi also invited all Malaysians to witness the historic installation ceremony, which will take place at Istana Negara on July 20.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on Jan 31.

On May 16, Fahmi said that the government, with the consent of the King, would organise various events in conjunction with the highly symbolic installation ceremony that occurs once every five years.

Among the events are the Yasin Recital and Prayer Ceremony at Masjid Negara, the Queen’s visit to the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak, and the “Raja Kita” exhibition at Muzium Negara.