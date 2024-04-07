Fahmi views seriously alleged sexual harassmentof journalist during Sg Bakap by-election campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he views seriously the alleged sexual harassment of a female journalist covering the campaign for the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

The Unity Government spokesman strongly condemned the reported incident, which allegedly occurred while the journalist was covering a meeting of leaders in Sungai Kechil, Nibong Tebal, Penang, yesterday.

“I have received further information regarding the incident from the journalist and thank the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for guaranteeing a thorough and transparent investigation.

“The perpetrator must be brought to justice immediately. Such incidents should not have happened at all, especially when media practitioners are performing their duties,” he said in a social media post today.

Earlier, it was reported that Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad had confirmed that a man had been detained to assist in the investigation of the alleged sexual harassment of the journalist during the Sungai Bakap by-election campaign yesterday.

Hamzah said the suspect turned himself in at the Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) District Police Headquarters today.

It is understood that the alleged sexual harassment occurred at Dewan Khairat Sungai Kecil last night while the journalist was covering an event involving Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also UMNO president.

The alleged sexual harassment by the man, who claimed to be a party worker, was reportedly witnessed by several other media practitioners.

Meanwhile, Kelab Media Mutiara Pulau Pinang (Mutiara) president Mohd Iskandar Othman expressed regret and condemned the alleged incident, which he described as unacceptable when media personnel are performing their entrusted duties.

“Journalists are not tools or objects for anyone. Mutiara hopes that the police will conduct a transparent and fair investigation and bring the individual involved to justice immediately,” he said in a statement tonight.

At the same time, he reminded all media personnel covering the Sungai Bakap by-election to take care of their safety throughout the campaign, which will conclude at 11.59 pm tomorrow.

The by-election on Saturday (July 6) is a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional’s Abidin Ismail, who is Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief.

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.