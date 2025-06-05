KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has yet to decide on Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s representation to drop three additional money laundering charges involving RM27 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

During case management proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul informed Judge K. Muniandy that the representation is still pending and requested a one-month extension to update the court on its outcome.

Meanwhile, Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, asked the judge to grant a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for his client, noting that the representation had been filed nearly two years ago.

“The representation was filed in July 2023, but we have yet to receive any response from AGC. We are requesting the court to make a decision, as this matter has been delayed for two years.

“We are requesting that the case be dropped. If the prosecution wishes to re-charge it at a later date, that is their right,” he said.

The court then fixed June 11 for the prosecution to provide an update on the matter.

On Feb 3, 2019, Najib claimed trial to three charges of money laundering by accepting illegal proceeds amounting to RM27 million through his three AmPrivate Banking accounts at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, Jalan Raja Chulan on July 8, 2014.

The former Pekan MP was charged under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both upon conviction.