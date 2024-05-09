Fake screenshot: KPKM Minister’s Office reports to MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security today reported to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding a fake screenshot involving the supply of fertilisers to padi farmers.

Based on the media release that was issued, the report was made to enable an investigation and appropriate action to be taken on the parties responsible for the fake news.

“The minister’s office also wants to confirm if the screenshot is fake,” it said.

“It also denies that Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry or KPKM) issued a statement that ‘padi farmers were asked to be frugal in the use of fertilisers to help the government’ as was viralled,“ it added.