Falling tree crushes van in Lahad Datu, kills police corporal

LAHAD DATU: A police corporal was killed when the police van he was driving was crushed by a falling tree along Jalan Gelugor, Felda Sahabat 16, Tungku here at 2.30 pm.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the victim, 44, died at the scene of the incident, and had been driving from the General Operations Force (GOF) Komtek Sahabat 16 area to Pantai Sahabat 16.

“A tree on the right side of the road fell suddenly and crushed the van driven by the victim, while a male police personnel, who was coincidentally driving a police scrambler motorcycle from the opposite direction, witnessed the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

Dzulbaharin also expressed his sadness over the incident that occurred and hoped that the case investigation would be expedited to allow the victim’s family to proceed with funeral arrangements.

He also advised the public to drive safely and not to endanger other motorists.