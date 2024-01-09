FAMA Fest 2024 records RM8.4m sales in seven states - Arthur Kurup

KENINGAU: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Fest 2024 recorded sales of RM8.4 million in events held in seven states this year, Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said.

The events held in Perak, Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Pahang, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur benefitted 808 entrepreneurs by allowing them to promote various agricultural products and services, including unique and popular traditional foods to over the 459,417 visitors who came to the events.

““FAMA Fest also allows the local communities to promote and support local products and create their own identity in their respective areas,” he said at the close of FAMA Fest 2024 @ Sabah here today.

Sabah is the eighth location to hold the event, involving 443 entrepreneurs with a targeted sales value of RM250,000 and attracting 20,000 visitors throughout the four-day period, he added.

Visitors had the opportunity to obtain various food products at attractive prices, with 445 sales lots divided in nine segments, along with the Agro MADANI sale.

FAMA Fest has recorded 2.2 million visitors and the participation of 2,180 entrepreneurs and generated RM24 million in sales from 2017 to 2023, he added.