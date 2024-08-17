Family of three rescued from fire in Banting

SHAH ALAM: A family of three narrowly escaped a fire that engulfed four terraced houses in Jalan Toman, Banting, early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the family, trapped at the back of their house, was rescued by the public and remained unharmed.

One of the rescuers was injured by glass fragments while attempting to enter the house and was taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement.

The fire, reported at 1.15 am also destroyed two vehicles. Firefighters from Banting, KLIA and Teluk Panglima Garang stations were involved in extinguishing the blaze, he added.