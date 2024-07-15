Farmer questioned after teenager blacks out from eating ‘baited’ biscuits in Chukai

CHUKAI: Police have recorded the statement of a farmer regarding the incident of a teenage boy who fell ill after eating biscuits believed to be laced with poison (to repel animal pests) found in the man’s orchard here, on Friday.

Kemaman police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the farmer in his 70s had appeared to give his statement at the Kemaman police headquarters here at 2 pm today.

“We (the police) called him to give a statement first. On whether he will be arrested, the matter is still under consideration,” he said when contacted today.

In the meantime, Hanyan said the biscuit sample has been sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis to pin-point the type of poison it contained.

Yesterday, Hanyan said in the incident at about 2 pm on Friday, the teenager who lives in Kampung Air Putih here, was on his way from his home to the river for fishing before eating the plastic-wrapped biscuits which were apparently tainted in a farm.

Following that, the victim, Mohd Daynail Haikal Alias, 13, was said to have collapsed unconscious and was taken to Air Putih health clinic by his friend’s father, before being referred to Kemaman Hospital.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father Alias ??Saras, 57, when contacted by Bernama, said his son was expected to be released from hospital this afternoon.

“God-willing, he will return home today. Now we are waiting for the permission letter to be discharged from the ward. His condition is getting better and my son has an appetite to eat today,” he said while expressing gratitude that his son was safe in the incident.

However, Alias ??said Mohd Daynail Haikal still feels traumatised about the incident and falling ill.