Farmers hope padi harvester operators reconsider raising machine rent

JERLUN: Operators of padi harvester have been urged to review the proposal to increase the rental rate of the machines from RM140 to RM200 for a row (0.30 hectare) of padi crop so as not to burden padi farmers.

Padi farmer Fisol Omar, 61, from Alor Biak here said the rental rate increase is very sudden without taking into account the actual cost.

He said the increase should not happen and is disappointed because the increase in the cost of rental up to RM60 per 0.3 hectare on the grounds of an increase in the price of fuel and spare parts is not justified.

“It’s unreasonable,as rice farmers are now plagued with padi disease and the latest phenomenon is the attack of ‘ulat gulung’ and “padi angin’ which cause yield declines of up to 80 per cent.

“We have not been able to produce for four seasons (two years). But if it is increased to RM160 or RM170 per 0.3 hectare we can accept it again,“ said Fisol Omar who cultivates 10 hectares of padi fields to reporters in Kubang Sepat, Ayer Hitam here.

Mohtar Bakar, 64, from Kampung Telok Jawa, on the other hand, said the increase in the rental of harvesting machinery is absurd and hopes that it will not be finalised until a detailed study is done.

“If you follow the increase in fuel for one row is RM16. So if the machine’s rent is RM130 plus RM16, it’s now RM146. For us, the increase was made without proper calculation,“ he said.

Mohtar also said that the increase should not happen because the average entrepreneur is also a rice farmer and they know the difficulties and hardships experienced by farmers at this time.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Regional Farmers’ Organization (PPK) E2 of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) of Kubang Sepat, Abdul Halim Saleh said the proposed harvest machinery rent of RM200 per 0.3 hectare worries padi farmers because the harvest season is around the corner.

He said, for the time being, rice farmers can still discuss with machine operators in their respective areas to determine the appropriate and mutually agreed rental.

“We hope to get a good decision between farmers and machine operators. If the price is RM200 in a situation where revenue is shrinking, we can say it is burdening,“ he said, hoping the government could intervene in resolving the issue.

Previously, the media reported that harvesting machinery operators proposed to increase the rental rate of padi harvesters in Kedah and Perlis from RM140 to RM200 for a row (0.30 hectare) of padi fields to compensate for the current increase in various costs.