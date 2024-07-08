Father of boy who drove car without licence faces RM50,000 fine

SEPANG: A Pakistani man, the father of a 12-year-old boy who drove a car without a driving licence, is facing fines of up to RM50,000 on charges of neglecting and failing to supervise his son’s activities that could result in physical harm.

Muhammad Saleem Fazal Khuda, 53, a Malaysian permanent resident, plead not guilty to the charge read in front of Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman at the Sessions Court here today.

He is charged with committing the offence at Taman Putra Impiana, Puchong, at 7.30 pm, July 28 under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which also stipulates 20 year’s jail or both if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farahin Sasaruddin conducted the prosecution while lawyer Nabilla Rosli represented the accused.

Nurul Farahin sought bail of RM15,000 while Nabilla urged the court to reconsider the amount as the accused worked as a carpet seller, who earned an average of RM3,000 a month to support his wife, a housewife and five school-going children, aged six to 19.

The court set bail at RM8,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station every month.

Case mention was set on Sept 4.