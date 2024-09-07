Father, son and his friend charged with raping 12-year-old girl

KOTA BHARU: Three men, a 46-year-old trader, his 22-year-old son and his friend, were charged in the Sessions Court here today for raping a 12-year-old girl.

All three accused, who were separately charged, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

The trader, who is the child’s stepfather, was accused of committing the crime at a house in Beris Tengah Kubur Besar, Bachok, in the afternoon this year and from May 18 to 22 under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code (Act 574) read together with Section 16 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792) which carries a jail term of up to 30 years and a minimum of 10 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The child’s stepbrother and his friend were accused of raping her in front of the stepfather and each other at the same house early this year.

The charges were framed under Section 376 (2) of the Penal Code, read together with Section 16 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides the same punishment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad appeared for the prosecution and lawyers Nur Sarah Syamimi Safie and Zuhaidie Akmal Hasan Basri appeared for the victim’s stepbrother and his friend, respectively.

Earlier, Ahmad Faiz Fitri did not offer bail to the accused due to the utmost gravity of the case involving a minor.

Nur Sarah Syamimi and Zuhaidie requested bail for their clients, ensuring they would not disturb the victim.

The court did not allow bail for the stepfather and stepbrother but granted the stepbrother’s friend RM15,000 bail with one surety. He was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and report to the nearest police station every month.

The court fixed Aug 11 for case mention.