Family gripped in terror as armed robbers break into Klang bungalow

SHAH ALAM: A family faced harrowing moments when an armed gang of 12 robbers broke into their home at Jalan Jagong, Pandamaran, in Klang near here yesterday.

Klang Selatan police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said that in the 5 am robbery, all the suspects, believed to be locals, arrived in front of the house in two cars before climbing the wall and breaking the grate of the main door to break in.

He said the suspects, who were all masked, then tied up the three occupants of the residence before ransacking the three-storey bungalow and fleeing with cash, deity idols and jewellery at an estimated loss of RM600,000.

“During the robbery, one of the occupants managed to call police at around 6.16 am and a patrol car that arrived at the scene confirmed the robbery was staged with machetes.

“All the suspects made their getaway in two cars parked in front of the house,“ he said in a statement today.

Cha said a resident of the house, a 37-year-old man, was slashed on the left shoulder and received four stitches for his wound at the Pantai Hospital in Klang.

He said police are intensifying efforts to track down the suspects and appealed for those with information to contact the nearest police station or call 03-33762222, adding that the case is being investigated under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code.