Fattah still loves Fazura, not ready for divorce

PETALING JAYA: The Petaling Syariah Lower Court in Subang Bestari was told today that Pendekar Awang actor Fattah Amin has yet to agree to divorce his wife, Gol & Gincu actress Fazura.

Lawyer Zulkifli Che Yong, representing Fattah, whose real name is Abdul Fattah Mohd Amin, 34, informed reporters after the mention of the divorce application filed by Fazura, 40, before Syariah Judge Abdul Malik Soleh.

“When asked by the judge, the defendant (Fattah) said that he was not yet ready to agree to an amicable divorce. This is because both parties are still working on finalising the terms to resolve issues related to their marriage in a peaceful manner.

“These matters need to be settled first to avoid prolonging unresolved issues. I pray that both parties will resolve things amicably, and the terms of agreement will be finalised,” said the lawyer.

Fazura, whose real name is Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, filed the divorce application on Sept 13.

According to Zulkifli, his client will state his position on whether to agree to the divorce or not on Oct 7.

Meanwhile, Fazura’s lawyer Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan, said his team had received a proposal for an amicable settlement from Fattah’s legal representatives.

“We just received the proposal this morning, so we are not ready to discuss it at this short notice. We will try to settle the matter amicably without resorting to the conciliation committee (JKP),” he said.

He added that Fazura and her management would take legal action, including filing lawsuits against individuals who have defamed her.

“We have identified four or five individuals who have made false statements about Fazura on social media. We will take action against those responsible for making the initial claims,” he said.

After the proceedings, Fazura, who appeared calm, expressed her hope that everything would be resolved smoothly, while Fattah stated that he still loved his wife and intended to save their marriage.

The couple, who married in November 2017 has a four-year-old daughter.