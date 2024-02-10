BUSAN: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) has been asked to study the implementation of the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS) used in South Korea, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the system, managed by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) since 2004, is designed to capture real-time and accurate data on ticket sales and audience numbers from cinemas.

“With this accurate data and reporting, they can identify issues faced by the film industry.

“I see openness and transparency in the data aspect, and I have asked FINAS to examine how we could implement a similar system in Malaysia,” he told reporters here today.

He added that FINAS currently faces delays in obtaining these figures from cinemas.

Fahmi is on a three-day working visit to South Korea, which began on Monday.

Earlier, the minister met with Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) chairman Park Kwang-su, KOFIC chairman Han Sang-Jun and Busan Cinema Centre chief executive officer Kim Jae Hin.

During the meeting, the Busan Cinema Centre made several suggestions, including cooperation to screen Malaysian films at their film festival next year.

“They also informed us about the first artificial intelligence (AI) film festival, and we are considering submitting Malaysian AI films or learning some technical aspects for future benefits,” Fahmi added.

The 29th BIFF is set to kick off tonight.