Fire Dept rescues 25 victims trapped by water surge in Sungai Pisang

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department has rescued 25 people trapped by a water surge at Sungai Pisang, Selayang near here at around 1.30 pm today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received a distress call at 1.41 pm and dispatched a team of six firefighters from the Selayang Fire and Rescue Station.

“The operations commander reported that they found 25 people trapped by the water surge when they arrived at the scene and began work to rescue them,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, operations commander Suhaimi Samoory confirmed when contacted by Bernama that all 25 victims, 20 locals and five Indonesians, aged 20 to 40, were rescued and that the rescue operation was complete.

“All 25 of them were enjoying their outing as they walked from Kuala Lumpur towards Karak along the river and were trapped in the river tunnel.

“There was another group of 39 people who used the tunnel from Karak to Kuala Lumpur, and all of them managed to save themselves without the help of firefighters,” he added.