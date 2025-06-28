Thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for 10 Malaysian states until 6 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds across 10 states until 6 pm today. The affected regions include Kulim in Kedah, all of Penang and Johor, as well as multiple districts in Perak and Selangor.

Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang are also expected to face similar conditions, with areas like Cameron Highlands, Kuantan, and Kemaman likely to experience intense rainfall. The warning extends to Sabah, covering Telupid and Beluran, and Sarawak, including Bintulu, Miri, and Limbang.

MetMalaysia advised residents in these areas to stay alert for potential flash floods and hazardous road conditions. The department will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as necessary.