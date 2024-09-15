Firefighters rescue 60 trapped in Gunung Ledang water surge incident

TANGKAK: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) rescued 60 people who were trapped in a water surge incident while picnicking at Gunung Ledang waterfall here this afternoon.

The Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Rafiah Aziz said they received an emergency call regarding the incident involving the 60 factory workers at 12.51 pm.

He said a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT truck), an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) van and a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive, with nine personnel, were dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival, they found 60 individuals trapped due to the torrential surge of water that came down from the top of the mountain following heavy rain.

“The team then brought all the victims safely across the river using ropes,” he said in a statement today, adding that the rescue operation ended at 3.18 pm.