Hannah urges Pearly-Thinaah to focus on their game after BAM contract signing

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has urged national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah to stay fully focused on their game following their new contract signing with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

Expressing relief over the finalised agreement, Hannah commended BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz for ensuring player welfare. “I hope Pearly and Thinaah will now concentrate entirely on training and competitions,“ she said after launching the ASEAN Youth Volunteer Forum 2025 at Bank Negara Malaysia’s Auditorium Sasana Kijang.

Hannah assured that the duo, ranked third globally, will receive full BAM support, including facilities and coaching. “They are part of the Road to Gold programme, and with strong backing, they can excel in upcoming championships,“ she added.

The speculation over their future ended on July 10 when Pearly-Thinaah confirmed their commitment to BAM until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. - Bernama