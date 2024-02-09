Firm action against cyberbullying - Teo

PETALING JAYA: The Government of Malaysia is taking decisive action against cyberbullying as the number of cybercrimes continues to rise at an alarming rate.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said the government has established a dedicated taskforce comprising experts from four key ministries namely the Ministry in the Prime Minister’s Office for Law and Institutional Reform, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Digital.

“Together, we are conducting a thorough review of the Penal Code to strengthen our legal framework and enhance our ability to combat cyberbullying effectively.

“Additionally, we are introducing a licensing framework for social media and Internet messaging services to create a more trusted and safe online environment for everyone.

“As we celebrate the achievements of girls and women in ICT ( Information and Communication Technology), it’s essential to address the pressing issue of cyberbullying. As the future leaders of technology, I encourage you to leverage your skills, creativity, and expertise to combat this problem,” she said in her speech during the opening of the Youth Empowerment: Celebrating Girls in ICT Day Malaysia 2024 Pre-summit Workshop, held here today in conjunction with the 19th Asia Media Summit (AMS).

Teo also pointed out that tackling cyberbullying not only protects individuals but also paves the way for more women to confidently pursue careers in ICT without fear of online harassment.

She said the Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has actively engaged with major online service providers like Meta and Google to address a range of issues, particularly online safety moderation.

“Since my appointment as Deputy Minister, I’ve met with these companies thirteen times, most recently with Meta in April. Minister Fahmi Fadzil has also prioritised this issue, including a recent meeting with Meta and other social media platforms during his visit to Singapore,” she said.

On the other point, she said the number of women in the Malaysian tech workforce is steadily increasing where in 2021, 35 percent of women were employed in technology-related roles.

Teo said with rising interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and ICT among young women, she hoped that this trend will continue and lead to even greater representation.

However, she said to thrive in today’s digital age, it is essential to embrace the digital revolution through skills like coding and application development.

“These skills are as crucial as traditional education in preparing us for problem-solving and social connectivity. It is our responsibility as leaders to ensure everyone, including girls and young women, can keep pace with the digital revolution.

As the Deputy Minister of Communications, I am committed to providing Malaysia’s young girls and women with every opportunity through affordable Internet access, creating training opportunities, and more to shine and pursue their interests in ICT,” she said.