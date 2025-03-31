KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications stressed that the Kuala Lumpur Tower is owned by the government and the acquisition of the concession only involves changes in management and operations which has been implemented through a request for proposal (RFP).

The ministry said in a statement today that the RFP is an open tender for a public-private partnership (PPP) project in line with the decision of the Cabinet.

“For this purpose, the Public-Private Partnership Unit, Prime Minister’s Department (UKAS, JPM) has implemented the RFP process and subsequently the Cabinet has certified the bidder as successful based on the evaluation of the RFP. The successful bidder was announced by the Government on May 29, 2024,“ the statement said.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Communications is looking into the latest developments following the issue of the acquisition of the KL Tower concession made under the concession agreement signed by the government.

In addition, it also stated that the ministry took note of the writ of summons and injunction application filed by Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB) following the appointment of this new concessionaire.

“Therefore, the government through this ministry will ensure that any action that will be taken in the future is in line with the legal process. In this regard, the ministry requests that all parties can provide space for this legal process to run smoothly,“ the statement said.

At the same time, all parties involved, including the public, are also advised to not issue any statements or actions that could interfere with the ongoing legal process.

“The Ministry of Communications remains committed to good governance and will ensure that this matter is dealt with appropriately,“ the statement said.