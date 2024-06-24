Fisherman rescued, another missing after boat capsizes off Pulau Indah

KLANG: One fisherman was rescued while another was missing after their boat capsized due to rough weather conditions off Pantai Acheh, Pulau Indah yesterday.

Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the two fishermen went to sea on a fibreglass boat at 8 am without wearing life jackets.

During the incident, Arnizam Ibrahim, 43, managed to cling onto the boat before being rescued by the TEGUH 2 pilot vessel, while the other victim and his cousin, Mohd Fazil Paijan, 36, went missing.

“Upon receiving the incident report, the MMEA immediately activated the search and rescue (SAR) operation at 5 pm. However, it was suspended at 7.30 pm due to bad weather and darkness hampering the search efforts.

“The Selangor MMEA has also set up the forward search base at the Marina Jetty Pulau Indah to coordinate the SAR operation,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Muhaimin added that the SAR operation resumed at 7 am today with the addition of five assets from various agencies, including the Marine Police and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

Also involved in the mission are the Civil Defence Force and a police AW 139 aircraft, covering a search sector radius of 102 square nautical miles, he said.