Silat instructor claims trial to sexual assault charges against three male students

KOTA BHARU: A silat instructor pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to four charges of committing sexual assault against three male students aged 15 and 17.

Faizul Yusoff, 54, was charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a hotel room at Kampung Semut Api Badang, Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan (PCB), at 9.00 pm on Feb 13 and at 3.00 am on Feb 14, 2025.

He also faces a charge of committing sexual assault against a 17-year-old victim at a homestay in Kampung Talang Kadok at 1.00 am on Nov 13, 2023.

Additionally, he is charged with a similar offence involving another 17-year-old victim, allegedly committed at a homestay in Kubang Golok, Bachok, at 3.00 am on Jan 28 this year.

He was charged under Sections 14(a) and 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and caning, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by Nur Alyaa Mohd Zain from the Kelantan Legal Aid Foundation.

Earlier, Kamarul Hasyime objected to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges.

However, Nur Alyaa applied for minimal bail, citing that her client has no fixed income as he works solely as a silat instructor and is supporting five children.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah granted bail at RM10,000 for each charge with one surety, prohibited the accused from interfering with the victims and to report to the nearest police station monthly.

The case has been fixed for mention on July 27.