Five including two women held for housebreaking

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested five individuals, including two women, suspected of being involved in more than 15 cases of housebreaking in operations carried out around the Klang Valley on Saturday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said two men, their respective partners, and another friend, aged 22 to 32, were arrested around 8 pm.

He said the arrests followed a report lodged by a 46-year-old woman regarding a break-in at her residence in Puchong, Selangor, which caused a loss of approximately RM40,000 on Thursday.

“Checks found that all the suspects had past criminal records, and the police also seized some of the stolen items, such as wristwatches and handbags.

“As a result of the preliminary interrogation, the police believe they have solved more than 15 cases of housebreaking in the Subang Jaya district,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said all the suspects were remanded for four days until Wednesday, and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.