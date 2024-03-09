Five key initiatives to strengthen family and community values in 2025 - KPWKM

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) will focus on five key initiatives to strengthen family and community values in 2025.

In a statement today, KPWKM outlined the key initiatives as empowering family institutions, advocating for women’s professionalism, strengthening community well-being, enhancing community capabilities, and advancing the care sector.

The statement added that the Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, held a Townhall session for the 2025 KPWKM Initiatives today to gather feedback, input, and suggestions from stakeholders.

The session is part of the ministry’s effort to prepare more inclusive initiatives for 2025, in line with the MADANI Economic Framework: Empowering the People, presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 27 last year.

A total of 300 representatives from various non-governmental organisations attended the session, and their input will be taken into account for the benefit of target groups and the improvement of services.