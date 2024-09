ALOR SETAR: A flood relief centre at Sungai Seluang Mosque in Kulim was closed at 9.30 am today.

Kulim Civil Defence officer Captain (PA) Amirul Aliff Ahmad said the centre, opened on Saturday, had housed 48 people from 12 families.

“The evacuees, from Kampung Sungai Seluang Atas and Kampung Sungai Seluang Bawah were allowed to return to their homes after the floodwaters there receded,“ he said in a statement.