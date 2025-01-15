Offer health-focused programmes for seniors

AS Malaysia’s senior population grows, it is essential to provide accessible resources and programmes in public facilities that promote daily physical activity, mental stimulation and social engagement.

Research highlights the benefits of exercise, including improved bone density, muscle preservation, weight loss, enhanced balance and flexibility, increased confidence and mental clarity. Regular physical activity can also help prevent dementia and other health issues. It also boosts the overall immune system.

Getting adequate sleep, taking vitamins and consuming diet-

rich food are crucial for seniors.

Public parks and facilities should be well-maintained to prevent hazards, with proper lighting and occasional police patrols for security.

Senior exercise groups in Taman Awam regularly practice Tai Chi, Chi Kong, stretching and brisk walking, followed by tea at a warong. Social interaction is also key to seniors’ well-being. Some countries have senior centres offering daily activities like games, music, exercise classes, arts and crafts and seminars.

A programme to upskill and reskill senior professionals would benefit seniors and the community, tapping into a wealth of experience and creating a reliable, hardworking workforce.

Age-friendly employment policies, flexible working and retirement options can promote lifelong learning and foster a multigenerational workforce.

The Human Resources Ministry should collaborate with the government and private sector to encourage the recruitment of senior workers.

Commercial businesses in Malaysia, like Kedai Kopi Raju, already offer benefits to seniors, such as free breakfasts and entertainment. This fosters community engagement and appreciation.

As Malaysia’s senior population grows, it is important for communities to work together to ensure seniors have healthy, happy and productive golden years.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban