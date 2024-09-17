Flood worsens in Kedah; over 600 evacuated

JITRA: The number of flood victims in Kedah increased significantly, with 675 people evacuated to nine temporary evacuation centres (PPS) after floodwaters inundated their homes as of 5pm today.

Kedah Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Datuk Zulkhairi Zainol Abidin said the victims comprised 159 families from four districts in Kubang Pasu, Pendang, Kulim and Pokok Sena.

“Pokok Sena was the worst affected, with 255 victims from 63 families evacuated to two PPS, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Hijau and Maahad Tarbiyah Islamiyah Derang.

“Pendang district recorded 187 victims from 20 families who were evacuated to Dewan Kompleks Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah PPS,“ he said when met by reporters after checking the SK Malau PPS here today.

He said 134 victims from 45 families were evacuated to three PPS in Kubang Pasu: SK Malau, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun and Dewan PPK Lubuk Batu.

While in Kulim, he said a total of 99 victims from 31 families were evacuated to three PPS, namely Surau Taman Sang Kancil Lunas, Surau Kampung Paya Tok Betok and SK Mahang.

Zulkhairi said in ensuring the welfare of the victims at the PPS is taken care of, the department has prepared for their daily needs, especially food and other basic requirements.

“JKM Kedah is always ready to face all eventualities by ensuring that food supplies are always sufficient. The existing food supply can last for two weeks for some 10,000 victims. So far the available supplies are sufficient to be distributed to the PPS,“ he said.

He added that JKM had also placed psychological officers at the PPS to help affected flood victims.

Meanwhile, during the current flood disaster, the Kedah JKM is using a new registration system by utilising QR codes to register flood victims entering and exiting the PPS.

He said the move was to facilitate the registration and monitoring of flood victims at the PPS as well as ensure aid is distributed more effectively.

“When the victims scan the QR and enter the required information, they will be directly registered into the JKM disaster information system. Following this, the victims and their families will be placed in PPS, and food supplies will be distributed accordingly.

“This is the first time that this system is being used in Kedah; other states had implemented it previously. The move is to make it easier for victims so that they no longer need to fill in forms,“ he said.