Sarawak collaborates with Japan to produce textile for astronauts

KUCHING: Sarawak aims to expand its involvement in the aerospace sector by collaborating with a company in Tokyo, Japan, to produce textiles designed for astronaut use.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg emphasised the importance of incorporating low-carbon elements in the textile production process, aligning with the state’s green economy agenda.

“We prioritise low-carbon methods in producing textiles from liquid gas used by astronauts.

“Currently, we are working with a company in Tokyo to develop low-carbon materials based on chemicals to create the textiles. Perhaps one day, astronaut suits labelled ‘Made in Sarawak’ will become a reality,“ he added.

Abang Johari said this in response to a question during a town hall session, Eight Years With The Honourable Premier of Sarawak, last night.

During the session, Abang Johari expressed his vision of transforming Sarawak into the “Norway of the East” by fostering a stable economy and efficiently managing its resources.

He said Norway shares similarities with Sarawak in its strengths in oil and gas while also excelling in clean energy and advanced technology.

“If there is an economic crisis in Europe, Norway remains unaffected because of its effective resource management. This is why I envision Sarawak becoming the Norway of the East,“ he stated.

Abang Johari emphasised that achieving this goal requires swift action and diligent efforts to elevate Sarawak to the highest level of progress.

“We must strive to reach that standard and work tirelessly. That is why I am focusing on advancing efforts in various fields, including education and engineering,“ he added.