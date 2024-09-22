Floods: Number of evacuees in Kedah drops to 8,103

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah dropped to 8,103 as of 8 pm, down from 8,394 earlier this afternoon.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department, the evacuees, involving 2,590 families, were placed in 39 relief centres across five districts.

Kota Setar district recorded the highest number of evacuees with 5,324 people from 1,747 families followed by Pendang (1,548 from 466 families), Kubang Pasu (671 from 217 families), Pokok Sena (441 from 134 families) and Bandar Baharu (119 people from 26 families).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) Public Infobanjir website reported that another river has reached a dangerous level, bringing the total to three rivers in Kedah as of 8 pm.

The rivers are Sungai Kedah at the Highway Bridge, Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman, and Sungai Anak Bukit at the TAR Bridge in Kota Setar.

In PERAK, the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said that the number of flood evacuees remained unchanged, at 29 people from seven families.

It said that all evacuees from Kampung Changkat Lobak were taking shelter at the Changkat Lobak relief centre in Kerian district.

The DID said that the Bukit Merah reservoir remains at the alert level with a reading of 9.02 metres. Also at the alert level is Sungai Perak in Pasang Api, Bagan Datuk, recording 1.92 metres.