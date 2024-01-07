Floods: Sabah sees rise in number of evacuees, two more relief centres open

KOTA KINABALU: Two more temporary evacuation centres have been opened in Sabah due to flooding, following continuous rain which has hit several districts on the west coast of the state since yesterday.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said that as of 4 pm, the number of relief centres operational in the state has increased to four. These centres are currently accommodating 328 evacuees from 105 families.

A relief centre has been established at Kampung Tutu Selupoh Community Hall in Tuaran, accommodating 29 individuals from eight families. Additionally, another relief centre at Kampung Bontoi Community Hall in Tamparuli is sheltering 18 people from five families.

“The rain which occurred in Tuaran since yesterday (June 30) has caused several surrounding areas to be flooded, and residents have been evacuated to two relief centres.

“However, due to the increase in the water level, the District Disaster Management Committee decided to open two more relief centres,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees in Penampang has increased to 165 people from 67 families, who are being accommodated at the Penampang Cultural Hall, compared with 112 people from 40 families, reported this morning.

In Putatan, a total of 116 people from 25 families are currently taking shelter at Dewan Sri Putatan, a significant increase, compared with only two people, from two families, recorded this morning.