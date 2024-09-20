Food supply in flood-affected areas adequate - Armizan

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) assures that the food supply in flood-affected areas is always sufficient.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that among the measures implemented was to allow major wholesalers (DDW) and selected retailers (DDR) in each district to increase the quantity of control goods supply storage limit exceeding 30 per cent of the existing limit throughout the disaster period.

“At the KPDN level, our main responsibility is to ensure that the necessary supplies are sufficient when there is a flood. So the SOP (standard operating procedure) is already there, we have already appointed in a DDR and DDW in the area identified earlier.

“When there is a flood, we activate this approach to ensure that the people are not cut off,“ he told reporters after officiating the Terengganu Madani Mega Rahmah Sale 2024 programme at the grounds of Surau Al-Iman Losong Panglima Perang, here today.

Armizan said his party had also instructed all KPDN at the state and branch level to always be aware of the current weather and to cooperate with the flood management committee at the state and district level in the event of such a disaster.

In the meantime, in addition to making preparations in advance given the unpredictable weather changes, the ministry is also working closely with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) to channel information including rain conditions that may cause flooding in the area involved.

So far this morning, four states have been affected by the floods, namely Kedah, Penang, Perlis and Selangor, with Kedah recording the highest number of victims, with 6,087 people taking shelter in 36 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in seven districts.