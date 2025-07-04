Mohd Azam named new education DG, effective July 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy director-general of Education (Professionalism Development Sector) Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad has been appointed as the new director-general of Education, effective July 7.

He takes over from Datuk Azman Adnan, who will retire on July 5.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar expressed confidence in Mohd Azam’s ability to strengthen the national education system, citing his 35 years of experience.

“This appointment aligns with the nation’s aspiration to uphold education based on MADANI values for the progress of Malaysia and the holistic development of children,“ he said.

Mohd Azam began his career in 1989 as an education service officer.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Malay Language, a Master’s in Linguistics, and a PhD in Strategic Communication from Universiti Malaya. - Bernama