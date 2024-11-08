Foreign leaders send warm birthday wishes to PM Anwar on his 77th birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign leaders have extended their birthday greetings to Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, marking his 77th birthday with messages of goodwill and support.

Among those extending their well wishes was his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, who conveyed warm regards and wished Anwar many blessed returns on this special day.

In a video posted on the Malaysia MADANI page on X (@MalaysiaMadani), Wong said he enjoyed their conversations and looked forward to strengthening their friendship in the years to come.

“Happy birthday Prime Minister Anwar. My heartiest congratulations on this special day.

“There is much we can do together as neighbours and good friends. So, I wish you many blessed returns on this special day. Enjoy the happy occasion with your family, friends and loved ones. Selamat Hari Jadi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also sent his birthday wishes to Anwar in a video message posted on Malaysia MADANI page on X.

Referring to Anwar as a friend he had known even before they assumed their roles as ASEAN leaders, Marcos expressed his happiness at being able to greet Anwar on his special day.

“Our friendship has helped make the challenges of leadership more bearable. Sometimes, I dare say, even enjoyable. For me, you are more than just a neighbour in ASEAN, you’re a trusted friend, which whom I share many fond memories.

“As this point in our lives, we have been charged to lead our respective nations and play important roles in this region and in the wider international community. Your unwavering dedication to Malaysia and our shared vision for the region have been a source of inspiration

“Together, we have addressed numerous challenges and celebrated some successes. Much has been done, yet much is left to do. I am glad to have a dear friend with me as we navigate the uncertainties that lie ahead,” he said.

Marcos added that he is grateful for the opportunity to share ideas and learn from each other’s experiences over the years.

“As we continue to steer, our nations and the region, towards a future, of peace and prosperity for our peoples.

“Your wisdom, kindness and strength have been invaluable to me, and I look forward to more years of friendship and cooperation.

“I wish you the happiest of birthdays, Mr Prime Minister. May this year, bring you good health, happiness, and continued success,” he said.

Meanwhile, Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta also sent a video message, wishing Anwar continued good health to support his leadership of the nation.

“Today is your birthday and I wish you happiest birthday. May God the Almighty always bless you with health and bountiful wisdom so that you may continue to lead the people of Malaysia in peace, prosperity so that you may continue contribute for peace and prosperity in our region, southeast Asia and beyond. Thank you, my dear friend,” he said in a video.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also uploaded a 2-minute 49-second video that included birthday wishes from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and other ministers.

Malaysians extended their birthday wishes to the Prime Minister in a one-minute and 38-second video, offering prayers for Anwar’s continued health, strength, and resilience as he leads the country toward a more prosperous and advanced future.

Anwar celebrates his 77th birthday today.