Foreign man held over ice cream shop attempted robbery

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a foreign national in connection with an attempted robbery at an ice cream shop in Taman Sri Muda, here, on Aug 12.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said that the 39-year-old male suspect was detained at about 4.15 pm today, at an apartment unit in Puncak Alam.

He said that police also seized a weapon, and clothes he had worn during the robbery.

“The suspect will be remanded in the Shah Alam Court tomorrow morning, and police believe they have solved the case with the arrest of the suspect,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Mohd Iqbal said that the case was investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code, which, if convicted, could be punished with a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine or whipping.

On Aug 13, media reports said that a woman running an ice cream shop in Taman Sri Muda was stabbed with a paper cutter during an attempted robbery the previous day.