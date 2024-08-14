Former gold appraiser fined RM80,000 over forged mortgage loan documents

KOTA BHARU: A former gold appraiser was fined RM80,000 in the Sessions Court here, today after pleading guilty to five charges of using forged documents to approve a jewelery mortgage loan amounting to RM33,010 in May and July 2016.

The accused, Natasya Mohd Zahid, 36, made the confession before Judge Dazuki Ali.

According to charges one to five, the accused is charged with fraudulently using the Ar-Rahnu Payment Voucher which is known to be a fake document for the approval of a mortgage loan of valuable jewelery between RM4,000 to RM9,100 with a total amount of RM33,010.

The offence was allegedly committed at Kedai Ar-Rahnu X’Change Jalan Kebun Sultan, here, from 10.29am to 1.49pm, between 10 May 2016 to 25 July 2016.

The act is charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 465 of the same code which provides for a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mariah Omar, while the accused was represented by Datuk Mohd Hakimi Ab Kadir.