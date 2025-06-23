PETALING JAYA: A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) transport aircraft had a landing incident at Kuching International Airport this morning, causing the main runway to be closed temporarily.

The incident happened at 11.30am when the RMAF CN-235 medium transport aircraft skidded during landing, according to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

Airport authorities immediately closed the runway to safely remove the aircraft and carry out clearing works. The closure affects all flights using the airport.

“The runway was closed to facilitate the safe removal of the aircraft and subsequent clearing works,“ MAHB said in a statement, today.

A Notice to Airmen (Notam) has been issued regarding the disruption, and the runway is expected to reopen by 3pm today. The incident has caused flight delays as crews work to clear the runway and resume normal operations.

It added that during the runway closure, all flight operations at the airport will be impacted.

“Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines. The airport will provide further updates once the runway is declared safe and open for flight operations by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM),“ it added.