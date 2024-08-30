Foster unity through respect, understanding, acceptance - Aaron

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians should embrace respect, understanding and acceptance to strengthen unity and bridge differences in our multi-racial society, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said as the country celebrates its 67th independence anniversary, these values should be a priority for all levels of society.

“At 67 years old, it is crucial for Malaysians to prioritise understanding, respect and acceptance. These attitudes are vital for fostering societal harmony,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that understanding paves the way for acceptance, which in turn alleviates tensions arising from differences, while highlighting the need for Malaysians to view diversity as a valuable asset.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of understanding the various cultures, customs, religions, and ways of life within the country to promote greater cohesion and appreciation among different communities.

“When we understand each other, it creates more opportunities for acceptance and respect, thereby reducing racial differences and fostering unity in society,“ he said.

Aaron called on all Malaysians to actively engage in appreciating cultural diversity and respecting religious differences.

He also announced that the ministry (KPN) as the leader of the National Unity Agenda, has been entrusted with coordinating the Malaysia MADANI Unity Contingent for tomorrow’s parade and procession.

This contingent will feature 600 participants dressed in traditional ethnic attire, representing various races and ethnic groups from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, including indigenous communities.

Aaron emphasised that KPN will continue to focus on enhancing unity, national pride, identity, harmony, togetherness, national integration and volunteerism.

The National Day celebration will be held tomorrow at Dataran Putrajaya.