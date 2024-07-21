Four individuals charged with terrorism-related offences today

KUALA LUMPUR: Four individuals, including a woman, were charged in the Sessions Court in Johor and Kelantan for terrorism-related offences.

However, no plea was recorded from all of them as the cases are under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

In Johor Bahru, a former lecturer at an institution of higher learning (IPT), Abdullah Daud, 70, was charged before Judge Fatimah Zahari on four charges.

On the first two charges, he was charged with encouraging terrorist acts by instilling the ideology of terrorism linked to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group and allowing a meeting to be held at his house for terrorist activities.

He was charged with committing the offence in Jalan Takwa, Kampung Melayu Kangkar Pulai here between Sept 3, 2023, and April 14 this year.

He was also charged with possession of two PDF digital books and an IS-related video on his mobile phone; as well as two books, with the titles “Hakikat Dienul Islam” and “Tarbiyah Jihadiyah” with elements of terrorism and related to IS at the same location between June 23 and 28 this year..

In the same proceeding, a contractor, Mohamad Awang, 48, was also charged with a similar offence for having IS-related items in his mobile phone and laptop at Jalan Nipah 8, Taman Daya here, at 7.05 am last June 23.

Meanwhile, in Segamat, a housewife, Irma Julyanti Buang, 39, was charged with two counts of giving support to the Daesh terrorist group through Facebook and possessing materials related to the Daesh terrorists group on her mobile phone and laptop

In Kota Bharu, an ex-convict was with four counts of possessing materials related to the Daesh terrorist group.

Nik Mohd Shalahuddin Zakaria, 40, who had been prisoned for a similar offence, was alleged to have items related to terrorist acts and the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group involving 1,020 photos, 26 videos and 321 articles in the form of a ‘portable document format’ (PDF) in a black Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro mobile phone.

Similar items, comprising 378 photos, 36 videos and 244 articles in PDF form were also found in an Oppo A16K cell phone belonging to him.

He was also charged with giving support to the IS terrorist group by using the Facebook social media application under the name of Ahmad Saif Al-Islam Il and with being a member of the IS group by performing the “Baiah” ceremony with IS leader Abu Hafs Al Hashimi Al-Qurashi to support the IS terrorist group in Kampung Senang, Kota Jembal.