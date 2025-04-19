KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described his official visit to Thailand as a new chapter in strengthening Malaysia-Thailand bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and border development.

In his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, both leaders agreed to boost strategic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of both nations.

Anwar said that the ongoing crisis in Myanmar was also a key agenda item during the two-day visit, which began on April 17, and included engagement sessions with relevant stakeholders from that country.

“I took the opportunity to meet with representatives from both the State Administrative Council (SAC) and the National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar, as well as the ASEAN Chair’s informal advisory group, to hear directly from all parties. The objective was to help facilitate urgent humanitarian access and bring an end to the ongoing violence in a comprehensive manner.

“I also stressed the importance of adopting a principled, inclusive, and universal approach to humanitarian efforts,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar said that as the ASEAN Chair, Malaysia would continue to play a constructive role in seeking a more sustainable and dignified resolution to the crisis in Myanmar, in line with the ASEAN framework.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also took the opportunity to meet with leading investors and key industry figures in Thailand, as part of efforts to attract high-quality investments to Malaysia.

“I also met with major investors and captains of Thai industries to promote Malaysia as a prime destination for quality investments. Strong regional economic ties are the foundation for shared prosperity,” he said.

The two-day official visit marked Anwar’s first visit to Thailand since Paetongtarn Shinawatra became the country’s Prime Minister.

The visit is part of Malaysia’s broader commitment to strengthening strategic ties with regional neighbours, particularly through ASEAN cooperation and cross-border economic development.