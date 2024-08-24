Four-metre section of Jalan Slim RT-Behrang Ulu collapses due to floods

IPOH: A four-metre section of Jalan Slim River-Behrang Ulu collapsed at 8 pm tonight due to flooding caused by continuous rain since the afternoon.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said confirmed the collapse and said that it only involved a single state road.

“The Public Works Department (JKR) are identifying other roads to see if only state roads or PLB roads are affected,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that the road is currently closed to vehicles.

A video showing swift currents causing the road collapse had gone viral earlier.