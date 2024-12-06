Gaza ceasefire resolution: Ops Ihsan calls for border crossing to be opened immediately

PUTRAJAYA: Ops Ihsan is calling for the border crossing to be opened immediately for the delivery of humanitarian aid goods to Gaza, including food and medicine which are badly needed at this time.

The call was made following the UN Security Council (UNSC) adopting a resolution that supports a Gaza cease-fire proposal yesterday.

Ops Ihsan chairman Jismi Johari said the conflict resulted in more than 240 days of Gaza residents facing humanitarian disasters and more than 37,000 martyred while tens of thousands of people were injured.

“The opening of the border gates without limits and restrictions is also necessary so that medical teams from outside can help those injured in Gaza through the construction of field hospitals since health services in Gaza are now paralysed after the destruction of hospitals in the peninsula,” he said in a statement here today.

Jismi said ⁠Ops Ihsan is committed and determined to continue carrying the trust of Malaysians in handling humanitarian missions.

Yesterday, the UNSC reportedly passed a resolution supporting the Gaza cease-fire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden. The resolution, drafted by the US, was supported by 14 of the 15 UNSC member states with Russia abstaining.

The approved resolution emphasised diplomatic efforts led by Egypt, the US and Qatar and welcomed a three-phase proposal by the US that called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The resolution also called for the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Gaza.