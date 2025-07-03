Pos Malaysia’s fulfilment arm aims to stamp its mark across Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Bhd’s integrated fulfilment and e-commerce logistics service, Pos Fulfill, is looking towards expanding its footprint across Southeast Asia, as it is uniquely positioned to capitalise on both regional collaboration and local expertise.

The group’s established postal network throughout the region – coupled with Malaysia’s current Asean Chair status within the bloc’s postal community – provides a positive growth opportunity.

Pos Fulfill head of fulfilment Rohit Gunavanthe said this leadership role enables Pos Fulfill to forge strong partnerships with local postal organisations in each country, drawing upon their knowledge and resources to establish efficient fulfilment operations.

“Such an approach is especially valuable for in-country fulfilment, where sourcing from local suppliers ensures speed, reliability, and a deeper connection to each market. With these advantages, Pos Fulfill is well-equipped to drive sustainable expansion and deliver exceptional service across Southeast Asia,“ he told SunBiz.

He said if products originate from Malaysia and must be fulfilled to countries within Southeast Asia, Pos Fulfill can leverage its international parcel delivery subsidiary, Redly, which uplifts parcels from Malaysia to destinations worldwide and vice versa.

Rohit noted that, from a technology perspective, similar to the warehouse management system-last mile system link, the integration between warehouse management system and Redly is ongoing.

“Once we complete this integration, we will be able to provide seamless international order fulfilment services to customers outside Malaysia. It will also enable brands and, more importantly, local SMEs to sell their products within the region while having end-to-end visibility of their orders,“ he said.