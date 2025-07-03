Pos Malaysia’s fulfilment arm aims to stamp its mark across Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Bhd’s integrated fulfilment and e-commerce logistics service, Pos Fulfill, is looking towards expanding its footprint across Southeast Asia, as it is uniquely positioned to capitalise on both regional collaboration and local expertise.
The group’s established postal network throughout the region – coupled with Malaysia’s current Asean Chair status within the bloc’s postal community – provides a positive growth opportunity.
Pos Fulfill head of fulfilment Rohit Gunavanthe said this leadership role enables Pos Fulfill to forge strong partnerships with local postal organisations in each country, drawing upon their knowledge and resources to establish efficient fulfilment operations.
“Such an approach is especially valuable for in-country fulfilment, where sourcing from local suppliers ensures speed, reliability, and a deeper connection to each market. With these advantages, Pos Fulfill is well-equipped to drive sustainable expansion and deliver exceptional service across Southeast Asia,“ he told SunBiz.
He said if products originate from Malaysia and must be fulfilled to countries within Southeast Asia, Pos Fulfill can leverage its international parcel delivery subsidiary, Redly, which uplifts parcels from Malaysia to destinations worldwide and vice versa.
Rohit noted that, from a technology perspective, similar to the warehouse management system-last mile system link, the integration between warehouse management system and Redly is ongoing.
“Once we complete this integration, we will be able to provide seamless international order fulfilment services to customers outside Malaysia. It will also enable brands and, more importantly, local SMEs to sell their products within the region while having end-to-end visibility of their orders,“ he said.
Asked about the rapid rise of e-commerce and how Pos Fulfill handles peak season surges while consistently upholding service quality across the nation, including East Malaysia, Rohit said that although Pos Fulfill has been in operation for less than three years, the company benefits from a highly experienced fulfilment operations team.
“The team has managed complicated business-to-business and business-to-consumer (B2B and B2C) operations for international brands and for fast-moving e-commerce businesses across industries.
“We work closely with our customers’ planning teams from more than a month before a campaign starts. Together, we set goals, check progress, and agree on a clear plan for space, resources and equipment. Because our customers are involved at every step, there are no surprises. This helps us keep service quality high, even at the busiest times,” he explained.
Rohit said Pos Fulfill plays a key role in Pos Malaysia’s vision to become Malaysia’s top logistics partner for B2B and B2C operators.
With eight strategic sites and 170,000 sq ft of warehouse space serving 25 active customers, Pos Fulfill helps businesses get their products closer to consumers nationwide – including East Malaysia – driving value and efficiency.
“In doing so, we can shorten delivery lead times, reduce costs and offer customers great service.
“Our door-to-door service from Peninsular to East Malaysia is a key part of our strategy to be the preferred provider for businesses exploring East Malaysia’s potential.
“We also ensure impeccable service quality and reliable fulfilment – delivering every parcel, every time, no matter the origin or destination,” Rohit said.
Touching on sustainability and green logistics within Pos Fulfill’s operations and supply chain management, he said Pos Malaysia is committed to environmental responsibility, as shown in its 2023 Sustainability Roadmap.
“We have set a bold target to achieve net zero by 2050, reflecting our leadership in sustainable logistics. We have already deployed over 1,500 e-bikes and e-vans, delivering more than four million clean and green last-mile kilometres, and our EV delivery fleet continues to expand.
“Our 16 buildings with solar PV panels and over 54,000kg of recycled materials further showcase our commitment to environmental protection.”
Rohit said the company’s last-mile delivery business is already serving hundreds of SMEs across Malaysia as part of the strategies Pos Malaysia is implementing to support SMEs and startups through Pos Fulfill.
“So, SMEs are an existing and important part of our customer base. Since the pandemic, there has been a rise in SMEs in Malaysia.
“For local SMEs, our Peninsular to East Malaysia fulfilment network offers unmatched flexibility, allowing products to be stored closer to end consumers.
Previously, fulfilling an order from a customer in Tawau, Sabah, required shipping from Klang Valley via Kota Kinabalu, a costly and time-consuming process. Now, with Pos Fulfill’s hubs in Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, such orders can be fulfilled locally, dramatically reducing both time and expense for SMEs across all sectors, including healthcare, fashion, publishing, and even government agencies,“ Rohit said.
Beyond fulfilment, Pos Malaysia’s expansive network and reliable last-mile coverage provide SMEs with certainty and strategic advantages.
“Our partnerships enable businesses to expand their reach, strengthen their brand, and unlock new opportunities – making it more than just a logistics solution but a true avenue for growth,“ Rohit said.