Genting crash: Bus driver remanded four days

KUANTAN: The driver of the tour bus involved in an accident which claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals on the way down from Genting Highlands yesterday has been remanded for four days.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the 32-year-old driver was detained at the Bentong District Police Headquarters at around 10.30 pm yesterday and remanded today to assist in the investigation.

It was reported that the bus driver did not have a driving licence and had 27 previous summonses for various traffic offences.

In the incident at about 11 am, two Chinese nationals were killed while several others were injured when the bus skidded and hit the road divider at KM16.5 of Jalan Turun Genting Highlands.