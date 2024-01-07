Genting crash: Tour bus’ permit expired in February

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) confirmed that the tour bus involved in the fatal accident in Genting Highlands, which resulted in the deaths of two Chinese nationals last Saturday, had an expired permit since Feb 16.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said investigations also revealed that the tour bus was 15 years old, exceeding the permitted age limit of 12 years, with an additional three years allowed upon appeal.

“MOT takes this accident very seriously as it clearly shows that the operating company did not comply with the law and permit conditions, allowing a driver without a licence to drive and a bus that exceeded its permitted age,” he told a press conference here today.

Loke said that he has instructed the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to take the sternest action against the tour bus company involved due to the clear non-compliance with the law, which has tarnished the country’s image by involving the deaths of foreign tourists.

He said APAD has issued a show-cause letter to the tour bus company involved, giving them three days to respond.

He added that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) plans to take action under Section 42(2) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010, which stipulates that a licence holder who does not comply with any condition imposed on the licence under this section has committed an offence and can, upon conviction, be fined not more than RM500,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

In the 11 am on Saturday, two Chinese men died, while 19 other passengers survived after their tour bus was believed to have skidded, hit a road divider before landing on its side at KM 16.5 while descending from Genting Highlands.

Bentong District Police Chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar was reported as saying that the 32-year-old tour bus driver did not have a driving licence and had 27 past traffic summonses for various offences.

Loke said the investigation will cover all aspects, including allegations that the bus was using a fake vehicle number.

When asked about the special meeting involving his ministry and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture soon, Loke said it would discuss several details, including improving enforcement standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Our SOPs are strict, but the issue is non-compliance. It is very regrettable that the operator did not comply with the conditions.

“We have clear conditions, vehicle inspections, permit renewals, vehicle age limits, and so on, but the company violated all of them, which is our problem because there are irresponsible operators,” he said.

In another development, Loke said JPJ will conduct integrated operations against tour buses nationwide starting tomorrow.

“All tour buses passing through roadblocks will be inspected,” he said.

Therefore, he reminded all tour bus operators to comply with the stipulated conditions and regulations.

“I have been very kind by giving notice (of the operation). If I wanted to be a bit naughty, I wouldn’t give notice. Starting at 6 am (tomorrow), there will be integrated operations, which will continue for several weeks,” he said.